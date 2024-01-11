ED summons NC chief Farooq Abdullah for questioning in JKCA funds fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Farooq Abdullah for questioning in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for questioning on Thursday in a money laundering case, said official sources. The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by the federal agency in the case in 2022.
