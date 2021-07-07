Enforcement Directorate has ordered NCP leader Eknath Khadse to appear before the agency at 11 AM on Thursday in relation to a money launder investigation in alleged government land grab in Pune from 2016. The financial probe agency also got the custody of Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, who was arrested yesterday. He has been sent to ED custody till July 12 after being produced before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The ED informed that Chaudhari was arrested in the early hours today after being questioned at length in the case since Tuesday at the agency's south Mumbai office. ED officials alleged that Chaudhari was not cooperating during the questioning and has been detained so that he can be placed under custodial interrogation.

The case dates back to May 2016, when Pune-based businessman Hemant Gawande field a complaint with the Bund Garden police station in the city.

The businessman had alleged that Khadse misused his power as a minister and purchased a land plot owned by the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Bhosari area in the name of his relatives at ₹3.75 crore against a market price of ₹40 crore. It is located in the Haveli Taluka of Bhosari, a suburb of Pune district, and it bears the survey no 52/2A/2.

Based on the complaint, the Pune police anti-corruption bureau (ACB) later registered an FIR against three Khadse family members and the original landowner, Abbas Ukkani, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ED case against Khadse stems from this case filed filed against him, his wife Mandakini, and Chaudhari in April 2017. The agency had alleged that a land deal "by fraudulently entering into a sale deed" led to a loss of ₹61.25 crore to the exchequer.

ED had interrogated Khadse for about six hours in January this year regarding this case and his statement was recorded.

The agency issued a statement to describe the alleged role of Chaudhari in the deal, saying "with the connivance of others, he knowingly entered into a sale deed to acquire the said land despite the land belonging to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to avail a compensation more than 2.5-3 times of the actual value of land".

"The land was registered at a much lower rate of only ₹3.75 crore against the prevailing value of ₹31 crore," ED claimed.

Probe found that the accused "claimed the source of fund to purchase the said property as loan from some companies".

"However, it is revealed that these funds were layered and routed through shell companies, which are either dysfunctional or struck off (from the government record books) later on," it alleged.

Khadse, the erstwhile state revenue minister in chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' cabinet in Maharashtra, had resigned in 2016 after facing allegations regarding the same land deal as well as some other issues. It was alleged that he misused his official powers to facilitate this deal.

Khadse denied any wrongdoing on grounds that the ACB under Maharashtra Police as well as the Income Tax Department had given him a clean chit in the matter.

The ACB, in April 2018, submitted a 22-page report before a Pune court after completion of investigation.

Khadse, 68, had left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in October last year.

