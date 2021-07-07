Enforcement Directorate has ordered NCP leader Eknath Khadse to appear before the agency at 11 AM on Thursday in relation to a money launder investigation in alleged government land grab in Pune from 2016. The financial probe agency also got the custody of Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, who was arrested yesterday. He has been sent to ED custody till July 12 after being produced before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Wednesday.