After conducting raids at his office in Kolhapur sugar mill corruption case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's aide Chandrakant Madhukar Gaikwad for questioning on Wednesday.
Notably, the investigation agency carried out searches at the office of the aide of former Maharashtra leader in connection with the corruption case of sugar mill on Monday.
"ED raided multiple locations in Pune related to the sugar mill irregularities case," an official informed ANI.
Months ago, the ED carried out searches at the house and office of Hasan Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur in connection with the sugar mill corruption case.
However, the leader has alleged ED's action to be politically motivated. He alleged that a BJP worker told his aide that ED would raid at his house way before the incident happened.
"A BJP worker told my aide that there would be an (ED) raid at my house. That is precisely what happened. A BJP leader went to Delhi several times and boasted of some action against me," Mushrif had alleged.
He also alleged the central government of targeting people of certain community. "People of a particular community are being targeted- first Nawab Malik, then Aslam Sheikh and now me," alleged Mushrif.
"There was a raid a year-and-a-half back by the income-tax department regarding the sugar mill corruption during which I had extended full cooperation with the central agencies. I have no idea why they raided me again," he added.
Last month, the Hasan Mushrif received some relief when Bombay High Court protected him from coercive action in the FIR against him in the case linked to irregularities in the purchase of a cooperative sugar mill till further orders.
The plea was heard by a division bench consisting of two judges, Justice Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh. The plea requested the quashing of an FIR registered against him in Kolhapur on charges of cheating. The plea called ED's action to be a ‘deliberate attempt to take action against the NCP leader Hasan Mushrif’. The next hearing of the case will be held on April 24.
