ED summons Prakash Raj in ₹100 crore ponzi scam linked to Pranav Jewellers
Prakash Raj, the actor and brand ambassador for Pranav Jewellers, has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Chennai for questioning in a money laundering case
Prakash Raj, famous actor, film director and producer, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged ₹100 crore ponzi and fraud case against Tiruchirapalli-based Pranav Jewellers, PTI reported on Thursday.