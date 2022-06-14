ED summons Rahul Gandhi for third time tomorrow; Tuesday questioning to end soon

The Congress leader was questioned for over ten hours by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the National Herald money-laundering case
Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for over 10 hours. The Congress leader has been summoned by the central investigative agency on Wednesday for further questioning.
Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join Enforcement Directorate on 23 June, as she has been hospitalised due to complication after she contracted Covid-19.
Rahul Gandhi is being questioned with relation to the National Herald newspaper corruption case. The ED is investigating a case of money laundering and Gandhi's role in it.
Action against the Gandhis were taken after Indian economist and BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy complained against it.
Rahul reached the Delhi premises of ED on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi on Tuesday with his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
His questioning began at 11.30am.
After a session of about four hours, Gandhi took a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He rejoined the questioning around 4:30 pm and was still at the Enforcement Directorate office at 8.30 pm.
On Monday Rahul had appeared before the ED for questioning and left only at 11 in the night.
Several incidences of protest were reported on the part f Congress workers and party members against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress party will continue with their protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi.
National Herald newspaper was started by the first Prime Minister of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. The newspaper was first published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).
Later the AJL was facing financial difficulties in 20210, when it was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.
This arose as a case of money laundering when Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Indian economist Subramaniam Swamy complained against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.
The National Herald corruption case is the ongoing case in a Delhi court against politicians Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons.
As per the complaint filed in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) took an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore (US$12 million) from Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. A closely held company, Young Indian, was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of ₹50 lakh (US$66,000) and it acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL and all its properties (alleged to be worth ₹5,000 crore (US$660 million).Swamy alleged criminal misappropriation by both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
