ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Aug 7

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Aug 71 min read . 09:03 PM IST
- As a part of a procedure based on complaint filed by Sushant's father, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by ED in investigation regarding money laundering case
NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father following his death, officials said on Wednesday.
Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
