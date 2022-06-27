ED summons Sanjay Raut: 'Arrest me,' says Shiv Sena MP

In connection with a money laundering investigation involving his wife, acquaintances, and the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning on June 28. Raut called the summons a conspiracy and yelled, "Arrest me." He has been asked to testify before the ED at its office in south Mumbai and record his statement in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

