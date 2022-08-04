Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife in money laundering case

1 min read . 04:22 PM ISTLivemint

  • Summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light, ED said

