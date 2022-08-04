ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife in money laundering case

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife in money laundering case1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
- Summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light, ED said
ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl land case money laundering case. Summons issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light: ED
