ED summons Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in money-laundering case

This comes months after the ED arrested Satyendra Jain from his residence in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's wife Poonam Jain to appear before it on 14 July in connection with a money-laundering probe, reported news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's wife Poonam Jain to appear before it on 14 July in connection with a money-laundering probe, reported news agency ANI.
This comes months after the ED arrested Satyendar Jain from his residence in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
This comes months after the ED arrested Satyendar Jain from his residence in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
The ED had in April attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against the minister his wife and others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ED had in April attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against the minister his wife and others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 25 August 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain.
On 25 August 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain.
The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.
The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.
Satyendar Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth ₹16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Satyendar Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth ₹16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jain allegedly owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan. However, after becoming Minister in Kejriwal's government, all his shares were transferred to his wife in 2015, as per reports.
Jain allegedly owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan. However, after becoming Minister in Kejriwal's government, all his shares were transferred to his wife in 2015, as per reports.
These companies used to transfer cash payments to their Kolkata counterparts and these companies would later, under the ruse of buying shares, "route back the money" to Jain by employing legal means. The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of ₹16.39 crores from 2010 to 2014 to Satyendar Jain.
These companies used to transfer cash payments to their Kolkata counterparts and these companies would later, under the ruse of buying shares, "route back the money" to Jain by employing legal means. The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of ₹16.39 crores from 2010 to 2014 to Satyendar Jain.
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has defended his minister saying he was as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being framed in a "false case" and hoped he will come out clean after the ED probe.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has defended his minister saying he was as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being framed in a "false case" and hoped he will come out clean after the ED probe.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Businessmen arrested
Businessmen arrested
The ED earlier this month arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, allegedly linked to Satyendar Jain.
The ED earlier this month arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, allegedly linked to Satyendar Jain.
They were placed under arrest following questioning as officials claimed they were "evasive".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
They were placed under arrest following questioning as officials claimed they were "evasive".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The federal probe agency had raided the two, alleged to be "business associates" of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.
The federal probe agency had raided the two, alleged to be "business associates" of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.