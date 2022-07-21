ED summons Sonia Gandhi for second round of questioning on 25 July

ED summons Sonia Gandhi for second round of questioning on 25 July2 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Gandhi was questioned by ED for about two hours on Thursday
Gandhi was questioned by ED for about two hours on Thursday
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on 25 July for another round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on 25 July for another round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
The 75-year-old was questioned on Thursday for about two hours by the same assistant director-level investigation officer who interrogated her son Rahul Gandhi in the case.
The 75-year-old was questioned on Thursday for about two hours by the same assistant director-level investigation officer who interrogated her son Rahul Gandhi in the case.
The questioning took place in compliance with all Covid-19 protocols and everyone who participated was tested for the virus as Sonia Gandhi is currently recovering from Covid.
The questioning took place in compliance with all Covid-19 protocols and everyone who participated was tested for the virus as Sonia Gandhi is currently recovering from Covid.
In addition to this, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed in the building during the proceedings with Sonia Gandhi's medicines.
In addition to this, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed in the building during the proceedings with Sonia Gandhi's medicines.
Sonia Gandhi had been summoned twice earlier but sought an exemption on grounds of Covid.
Sonia Gandhi had been summoned twice earlier but sought an exemption on grounds of Covid.
The Gandhis are being interrogated in a case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns National Herald.
The Gandhis are being interrogated in a case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns National Herald.
Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days last month.
Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days last month.
The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the PMLA.
The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the PMLA.
This was after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
This was after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38% shareholding.
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38% shareholding.
Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with YI paying only ₹50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.
Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with YI paying only ₹50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.
In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea.
In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.
The Congress party has maintained that there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.
The Congress party has maintained that there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.
It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.
It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.
According to the ED, assets worth about ₹800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and it wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.
According to the ED, assets worth about ₹800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and it wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.