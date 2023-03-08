ED summons Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC Kavitha is learnt to be asked to depose before the instigators here at ED headquarters and record her statement.
K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement on Thursday regarding the Delhi excise policy case. She is expected to appear before the investigators at the ED headquarters and be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested earlier this week.
