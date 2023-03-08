ED summons Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced, and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}