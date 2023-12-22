ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for third time for questioning in Delhi excise policy scam case
This is the third notice to Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.
Delhi excise policy scam case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent its third summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. The ED has asked the Delhi chief minister to appear before the investigative agency on January 3 for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.