Coal smuggling case: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak on 14th September in an alleged coal smuggling case, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Earlier, the central probe agency had also summoned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. However, she did not appear before the ED. She was asked to appear before the agency in Delhi.

Writing to ED, Rujira said that it is not safe for her and her two infants to travel to Delhi in midst of the Covid pandemic and requested the ED to "consider asking her to appear in Kolkata at my residence".

On August 28, the ED informed that it summoned TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 3 in connection with the coal mining scam.

The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee was also summoned by ED on September 1 along with others with their bank details.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Sunday that the law enforcement agency would reveal the exact amount of money Abhishek Banerjee has accumulated and what was his source of income.

Speaking to ANI, Jagannath Sarkar said, "Nobody knows how Abhishek Banerjee possessed a huge amount of money. But now, ED will reveal the exact amount of money and how he became rich."

Sarkar also questioned Banerjee's financial condition over the past few years, he said, "His financial condition was not great 10 years ago. Now, how does he have crores of rupees? Everything will be clear after the investigation."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.