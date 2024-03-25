Is Arvind Kejriwal's govt order from ED custody in line with law? Agency says THIS
Arvind Kejriwal news: Arvind Kejriwal's first direction from ED custody is to address water and sewer issues in Delhi. Atishi touched by his selflessness towards the people despite his own situation.
The Enforcement Directorate acknowledged Delhi Minister Atishi's statement saying CM Arvind Kejriwal sent her directions from the federal agency's custody for the Water Department of the Delhi Government, said official sources as quoted by PTI.
