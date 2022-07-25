School jobs scam case: ED takes WB minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar today2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
- Partha Chatterjee has been arrested by ED in the school jobs scam case in West Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday reached SSKM Hospital in where state minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was admitted and is taking him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday reached SSKM Hospital in where state minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was admitted and is taking him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
The move comes after the Calcutta High Court has directed the ED to transfer West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The Trinamool Congress leader has been arrested by ED in the school jobs scam case in West Bengal.
The move comes after the Calcutta High Court has directed the ED to transfer West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The Trinamool Congress leader has been arrested by ED in the school jobs scam case in West Bengal.
The Calcutta High Court said that political leaders belonging to the ruling party (Trinamool Congress) had successfully avoided ED quizzing in the past by taking shelter in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The court in its order said that Partha Chatterjee would be taken to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata by an ambulance from the SSKM Hospital and would be accompanied by his advocate and an SSKM doctor.
The Calcutta High Court said that political leaders belonging to the ruling party (Trinamool Congress) had successfully avoided ED quizzing in the past by taking shelter in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The court in its order said that Partha Chatterjee would be taken to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata by an ambulance from the SSKM Hospital and would be accompanied by his advocate and an SSKM doctor.
Watch video:
Watch video:
The high court directed AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to prepare a report and hand over the copies to the investigating officer and the medical officer of SSKM Hospital, who would accompany Chatterjee in the air ambulance, and his advocate by 3 PM on Monday.
The high court directed AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to prepare a report and hand over the copies to the investigating officer and the medical officer of SSKM Hospital, who would accompany Chatterjee in the air ambulance, and his advocate by 3 PM on Monday.
The high court directed that the minister be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 pm on Monday.
The high court directed that the minister be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 pm on Monday.
"The investigating agency is directed to take the accused by air ambulance to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in the early morning on 25th July, 2022," Justice Bibek Chaudhuri directed.
"The investigating agency is directed to take the accused by air ambulance to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in the early morning on 25th July, 2022," Justice Bibek Chaudhuri directed.
"Partha Chatterjee (West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister of the state) is not feeling well. He has developed heartache. We demanded that proper medical facilities should be given to him if ED's custody is granted," said Chatterjee's lawyer.
"Partha Chatterjee (West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister of the state) is not feeling well. He has developed heartache. We demanded that proper medical facilities should be given to him if ED's custody is granted," said Chatterjee's lawyer.
The ED moved the high court challenging an order by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in charge), Calcutta, sending Chatterjee to state-run SSKM Hospital while rejecting his bail prayer and granting two-day custody to the agency.
The ED moved the high court challenging an order by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in charge), Calcutta, sending Chatterjee to state-run SSKM Hospital while rejecting his bail prayer and granting two-day custody to the agency.
ED personnel raided several locations in the state on July 22 as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and aided schools. Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from Mukherjee's residence, sources said.
ED personnel raided several locations in the state on July 22 as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and aided schools. Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from Mukherjee's residence, sources said.
Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested as part of the ED's investigation into the scam.
Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested as part of the ED's investigation into the scam.