OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ED takes possession of assets worth 7 crore from former Jharkhand minister
Logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo: Wikipedia)
Logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo: Wikipedia)

ED takes possession of assets worth 7 crore from former Jharkhand minister

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 06:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The ED and CBI had alleged that Shahi abused his official position to create illegal assets between 2005-09
  • The ED has earlier taken possession of 15 immovable assets located in Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ranchi in the case against Shahi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has taken possession of four immovable properties worth about 7 crore of former Jharkhand minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi in a money laundering case. Shahi was a cabinet minister for health and labour in the chief minister Madhu Koda cabinet.

"The registered value of these properties, spread in about 6.94 acres, is 13.24 lakh. However, their present market value is more than 7 crore," the ED said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A potential deal will offer an entry for CDPQ into India’s toll roads sector.

Adani, DP Jain place winning bids as NHAI raises Rs2262 in TOT 5 auction

2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals

It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals, UK prince to lose all honorary titles

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

Airbus, FlyBlade India tie up for on-demand helicopter services in South Asia

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in January

2 min read . 05:46 PM IST

While three assets are located at Babhani Mauza, the fourth is situated at Jangipur village in the state's Garhwa district.

The ED and CBI had alleged that Shahi abused his official position to create illegal assets between 2005-09.

The money laundering case against the former minister is under trial before a special PMLA court in Ranchi.

Shahi, the ED said, while being an MLA and cabinet minister in Jharkhand during 2005-2009 was "indulging in the offence of money laundering with assistance of his relatives and others and companies controlled by him like Sonanchal Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Angesh Trading Co Pvt Ltd and acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of 7,97,96,888."

"He projected the proceeds of crime, in the form of various movable and immovable properties, as untainted," the ED alleged.

"The proceeds of crime were found to be transferred from one account to another for the purpose of layering of the tainted funds and then invested in immovable and movable properties, so as to integrate the criminal proceeds with legal economy as normal business funds to hide the taint of crime," the agency alleged.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The ED has earlier taken possession of 15 immovable assets located in Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ranchi in the case against Shahi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout