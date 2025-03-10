The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked on Monday after searches at former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's home.

The incident took place when the probe agency officials were coming out of the residence Baghel after a day-long search.

The agency's car was surrounded and briefly stopped from leaving by a group of people, reported to be Congress supporters.

According to reports, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Baghel as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case.

Meanwhile, the agency has issued summons against Baghel's son Chaitanya, asking him to appear at ED office in Raipur on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers protested outside Baghel's residence as ED officials tried to retrieve currency-counting machine and documents, leading to a scuffle with police.

Meanwhile, the former CM said the ED raid at his premises was the outcome of the BJP's frustration.

Baghel claimed ED found ₹32-33 lakh cash in his house where he lives with his wife, three daughters, a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

"It is not a big thing as I have a big family and we do farming on 140 acres and have other sources of income. We will provide its details," he said.

Baghel claimed the ED hasn't found anything except some documents related to cases concerning BJP leaders.

Baghel said the investigation has been underway into the liquor scam for three years, but they (ED) neither submitted the final report nor framed charges.

"I asked (Chhattisgarh) Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma about the housing scheme for the poor in the ongoing budget session of the assembly. Just within four days, today ED arrived at my residence," Baghel said.