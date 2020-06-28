Ed-tech startups witness massive jump in VC investments in H1 2020

In response to schools being shut due to the covid-19 crisis and lockdowns, ed-tech platforms have stepped in to fill the gap in live classes to further student engagement showing some prospects to investors as well. Mint reported on Thursday that Byju's is set to hire around 4,000 employees in the next six months as demand for its online courses skyrocketed since the lockdown in March. However, experts suggest that there is scope for startups that can help schools and colleges go online in this situation as well.