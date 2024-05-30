‘His health did not stop him from campaigning’: ED tells Delhi court on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea | Key updates
Arvind Kejriwal seeks regular bail in excise policy scam case, also requests extension for medical tests. Supreme Court directs surrender on June 2, Kejriwal proposes June 9. ED opposes bail, cites Kejriwal's active campaigning as 'healthy'.
The Delhi Court has sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) response on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. The Delhi CM was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court of India in the Delhi liquor policy scam case till June 1.