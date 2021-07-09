Enforcement Directorate has filed a case in relation to the fake Covid-19 vaccination camps uncovered in Kolkata. The investigation is to ascertain whether the camps were a front for money laundering.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department is currently investigating the matter. Nine individuals, including fake IAS officer and mastermind Debanjan Deb, have been arrested in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) over the matter and will look into the money laundering angle, if there is any, reported news agency PTI.

Deb was arrested in June for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and operating dubious immunisation camps in different parts of the city. Eight of his associates were arrested during the course of the investigation. Police has charged them with attempted murder and other sections of the IPC.

During the investigation, it was found that Deb had opened several bank accounts in the names of senior KMC officials using fake documents. Money was deposited in these accounts. The police had also found "forged seals and papers" of the KMC from Deb's office.

The motive behind organising these camps has not been discovered yet. The crime came into light as Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who got the jab at one of such camps, tipped off the police. Chakraborty became suspicious of the authenticity of the centres after she did not receive the text message confirming her vaccination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics