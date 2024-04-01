Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ED custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, will be produced before the city's Rouse Avenue court at 11 am today, April 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a 10-point guide on Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) The court on March 28 extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21 in an alleged liquor policy case.

2) The investigative team filed a remand request on Thursday, claiming they need more time to question Delhi CM to confront him with other individuals. The ED informed the court that "statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded."

3) “He is deliberately not cooperating with us," said ASG SV Raju who is representing the ED while asserting that Kejriwal's statements have been recorded but he gave evasive replies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Kejriwal, making submissions for himself in the court, said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation. "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?" he added.

5) “It is a political conspiracy and the people will give an answer to it," the AAP convenor said when he was brought to the courtroom in Rouse Avenue court at the end of his ED custody on March 28.

6) On March 31, top INDIA bloc leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Tejashwi Yadav organized a protest against Kejriwal's ED arrest at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal was also present at the ‘Save Democracy’ rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter written by her husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail, wherein he promised six guarantees on behalf of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

8) These six guarantees include 24-hour electricity across the country, free electricity for the poor in the entire country, government schools in every village and locality, Mohalla Clinics, MSP for farmers, and more.

9) The federal agency has also filed replies to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's two revisions challenging the issuance of summons on Saturday. Special judge Rakesh Syal has listed the matter as April 24 for argument {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) The ED alleged that Kejriwal was one of the key conspirators in the liquor scam. According to the federal agency, the Delhi CM received several crores of rupees as a kickback from 'South Group' for formulating the Delhi excise policy and using that capital in the Goa and Punjab elections.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

