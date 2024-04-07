Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ News / India/  ED uses fridge, smart TV receipts as proof against Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren in land grab case - Here's why
BackBack

ED uses fridge, smart TV receipts as proof against Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren in land grab case - Here's why

Livemint

The Enforcement Directorate attached receipt of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidences against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in a money laundering case related to the alleged land grab. (Hemant Soren-X)Premium
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in a money laundering case related to the alleged land grab. (Hemant Soren-X)

In the ongoing investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering and land grab case, the Enforcement Directorate has used invoices of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidence against Soren. The bills will help the ED in firming its claim that Jharkhand ex-CM acquired 8.86 acres of land worth more than 31 crore illegally. 

The ED obtained the receipts from two Ranchi-based dealers, which revealed that the two items were bought in the name of family members of Santosh Munda, who claimed to be a caretacker of Hemant Soren's property on the said land, reported PTI. 

JMM leader, Hemant Soren was arrested by the federal probe agency on January 31 in a money laundering case linked with alleged land grab. Before the arrest, Soren stepped down from Jharkhand CM post and is presently in judicial custody in Birsa Munda jail.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Apr 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App