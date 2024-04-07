In the ongoing investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering and land grab case, the Enforcement Directorate has used invoices of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidence against Soren. The bills will help the ED in firming its claim that Jharkhand ex-CM acquired 8.86 acres of land worth more than ₹31 crore illegally.

The ED obtained the receipts from two Ranchi-based dealers, which revealed that the two items were bought in the name of family members of Santosh Munda, who claimed to be a caretacker of Hemant Soren's property on the said land, reported PTI.

JMM leader, Hemant Soren was arrested by the federal probe agency on January 31 in a money laundering case linked with alleged land grab. Before the arrest, Soren stepped down from Jharkhand CM post and is presently in judicial custody in Birsa Munda jail.

(More to come)

