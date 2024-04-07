ED uses fridge, smart TV receipts as proof against Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren in land grab case - Here's why
The Enforcement Directorate attached receipt of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidences against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren
In the ongoing investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering and land grab case, the Enforcement Directorate has used invoices of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidence against Soren. The bills will help the ED in firming its claim that Jharkhand ex-CM acquired 8.86 acres of land worth more than ₹31 crore illegally.