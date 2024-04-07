The Enforcement Directorate attached receipt of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidences against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

In the ongoing investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering and land grab case, the Enforcement Directorate has used invoices of a refrigerator and a smart TV as evidence against Soren. The bills will help the ED in firming its claim that Jharkhand ex-CM acquired 8.86 acres of land worth more than ₹31 crore illegally.

The ED obtained the receipts from two Ranchi-based dealers, which revealed that the two items were bought in the name of family members of Santosh Munda, who claimed to be a caretacker of Hemant Soren's property on the said land, reported PTI.

JMM leader, Hemant Soren was arrested by the federal probe agency on January 31 in a money laundering case linked with alleged land grab. Before the arrest, Soren stepped down from Jharkhand CM post and is presently in judicial custody in Birsa Munda jail.

