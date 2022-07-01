Edelweiss MF issues clarification on reports of sale of mutual fund business

“Our Mutual Fund business is a strong franchisee, and seen terrific growth over the last year, doubling its customer base and managing assets of ~ INR 85,000 Cr (as on March 31, 2022). Over the last 5 years, the business has been growing from strength to strength with a CAGR of over 65% as against 17% for the industry and moved up in the industry rankings from 23rd in FY18 to 13th in FY22. We remain excited about the prospects of this business and remain committed to investing in its growth." said, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF.