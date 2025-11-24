Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s Radhika Gupta visits Trade Fair 2025, recalls fond memories of IITF

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta recently visited 44th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan and shared her childhood experience of visiting different pavilions showcasing culture of different parts of India. In a social media post, she reminisced about her cherished childhood memories of visiting kiosks of various states, shopping, eating and enjoying her time at the annual gala.

Reflecting on the fond memories of the IITF in an Instagram post, she wrote, “As a Delhi girl, I have fond memories of the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, where we would go to see stalls from various states, shop, eat and just enjoy the little joys from different parts of India.”

Celebrating financial literacy, Radhika Gupta addressed the event where she noted, “$4 trillion dollar economy in front of our eyes!”

Sharing her experience at IITF 2025, she added, “Incredible to come back here this time at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, and now see a huge buzzing area devoted to capital markets. SEBI and AMFI hosted a unique event to honour women who have contributed to financial literacy and it was lovely to spend some time with these ladies.”

Impressed my the magnifiscent display, she remarked, “The fair has also gotten grander and richer, with a huge variety of state exhibitions, authentic handlooms and some of the most tasty food you will find.”

Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, IITF 2025 was inaugurated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on November 14. This year, it features the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' and the vibrant showcase celebrating India's cultural diversity is set to conclude on November 27.

