Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta calls out airlines’ boxed breakfast sandwich: ‘Please be creative, spare us’

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Radhika Gupta, in her recent post on social media platform X, called out for the end of the breakfast sandwiches served by the domestic airlines

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Radhika Gupta called for the end of the boxed breakfast sandwiches and highlighted that in a country like India.
Radhika Gupta called for the end of the boxed breakfast sandwiches and highlighted that in a country like India.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Radhika Gupta, in her recent post on social media platform X, called out for the end of the breakfast sandwiches served by the domestic airlines.

She described the veg sandwich as having two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw, which is served by the airlines as breakfast in a box.

Also Read | Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta shares insights about improving relationship with money

“I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast,” said Gupta in her post on platform X.

Radhika Gupta highlighted that India is a country which has amazing food options in the form of breakfast, like paranthas, idlis, dhoklas, and others, which originate from different parts of the country. These options are healthy, tasty, affordable, and have a shelf life.

“We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas, and countless others - that are healthy, tasty, affordable and have shelf life," said Gupta.

Also Read | Edelweiss MF Chief Radhika Gupta’s advice to India: ‘Keep investing…’

Gupta shared the memory of mothers making parantha rolls made out of leftover sabzi which tasted good, proving the point of homemade food having a shelf life in her post.

“Our moms make amazing takeaway parantha rolls with leftover sabzis that taste fab,” said the Edelweiss Mutual Fund head on her post on X.

Gupta called for the end of the boxed breakfast sandwiches and highlighted that in a country like India, airlines should be creative in giving food options and should spare people from boxed sandwiches.

“Please be creative. Spare us the sandwich. We can do better,” said Gupta in her social media post.

Also Read | Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta bats for ‘dal-chawal investing’ after eyeing fraud case

The Tata-owned Air India serves cookies with a tetra pack drink on flights under 60 minutes as an on-demand service. A vegetarian sandwich with tetra pack drink on flights ranging between 61-120 minutes, and hot meals with a choice of non-vegetarian and vegetarian meals on flights longer than 120 minutes or two hours, according to the company website's domestic flight menu.

In Air India, meals are included with your flight ticket. In contrast, carriers like Indigo and SpiceJet sell products according to their menu availability for a separate charge or pre-booking.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaEdelweiss’ Radhika Gupta calls out airlines’ boxed breakfast sandwich: ‘Please be creative, spare us’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.