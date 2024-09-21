Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Radhika Gupta, in her recent post on social media platform X, called out for the end of the breakfast sandwiches served by the domestic airlines

She described the veg sandwich as having two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw, which is served by the airlines as breakfast in a box.

“I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast," said Gupta in her post on platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhika Gupta highlighted that India is a country which has amazing food options in the form of breakfast, like paranthas, idlis, dhoklas, and others, which originate from different parts of the country. These options are healthy, tasty, affordable, and have a shelf life.

“We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas, and countless others - that are healthy, tasty, affordable and have shelf life," said Gupta.

Gupta shared the memory of mothers making parantha rolls made out of leftover sabzi which tasted good, proving the point of homemade food having a shelf life in her post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our moms make amazing takeaway parantha rolls with leftover sabzis that taste fab," said the Edelweiss Mutual Fund head on her post on X.

Gupta called for the end of the boxed breakfast sandwiches and highlighted that in a country like India, airlines should be creative in giving food options and should spare people from boxed sandwiches.

“Please be creative. Spare us the sandwich. We can do better," said Gupta in her social media post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata-owned Air India serves cookies with a tetra pack drink on flights under 60 minutes as an on-demand service. A vegetarian sandwich with tetra pack drink on flights ranging between 61-120 minutes, and hot meals with a choice of non-vegetarian and vegetarian meals on flights longer than 120 minutes or two hours, according to the company website's domestic flight menu.

In Air India, meals are included with your flight ticket. In contrast, carriers like Indigo and SpiceJet sell products according to their menu availability for a separate charge or pre-booking.