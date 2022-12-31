EDFC’s Bhaupur-Khurja section scales new heights in freight movement

Improvement of average speeds of both passenger and freight trains over northern and central railways, and other connected zones, enhanced availability of empty rakes, locos and crew, de-congestion of routes improved mobility, throughput, loading are some of the benefits due to this commissioning.
NEW DELHI: The 351-km Bhaupur- Khurja section on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) alignment has scaled new heights in freight movement during the last two years of commissioning.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The 351-km Bhaupur- Khurja section on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) alignment has scaled new heights in freight movement during the last two years of commissioning.
During this time 35,216 trains have plied in both the UP & DN directions with 25,670 trains plying in 2021-22 and 9,546 trains plying in 2020-21. A total of 27,835.72 Million GTKM (Gross Tonne Kilometre) freight was carried in these two years with 19,173.86 Million GTKM in 2021-22 & 8,661.86 Million GTKM in 2020-21 respectively.
During this time 35,216 trains have plied in both the UP & DN directions with 25,670 trains plying in 2021-22 and 9,546 trains plying in 2020-21. A total of 27,835.72 Million GTKM (Gross Tonne Kilometre) freight was carried in these two years with 19,173.86 Million GTKM in 2021-22 & 8,661.86 Million GTKM in 2020-21 respectively.
Correspondingly, 13,780.32 Million NTKM (Net Tonne Kilometer) was carried in these two years with 9,987 Million NTKM in 2021-22 and 3,793.32 Million NTKM in 2020-21.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Correspondingly, 13,780.32 Million NTKM (Net Tonne Kilometer) was carried in these two years with 9,987 Million NTKM in 2021-22 and 3,793.32 Million NTKM in 2020-21.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The average speed of coal rakes in excess of 60 kmph across EDFC (as opposed to 28 kmph over IR) has resulted in mobility improvement of coal movement from the coal fields in the eastern part of India to the Northern Thermal Power Houses. This came as a big relief and helped avert a potential power crisis during peak summer of 2022.
The average speed of coal rakes in excess of 60 kmph across EDFC (as opposed to 28 kmph over IR) has resulted in mobility improvement of coal movement from the coal fields in the eastern part of India to the Northern Thermal Power Houses. This came as a big relief and helped avert a potential power crisis during peak summer of 2022.
Improvement of average speeds of both passenger and freight trains over northern and central railways, and other connected zones, enhanced availability of empty rakes, locos and crew, de-congestion of routes improved mobility, throughput, loading are some of the benefits due to this commissioning.
Improvement of average speeds of both passenger and freight trains over northern and central railways, and other connected zones, enhanced availability of empty rakes, locos and crew, de-congestion of routes improved mobility, throughput, loading are some of the benefits due to this commissioning.
On 29 December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modihad virtually inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). He had also inaugurated the Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 29 December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modihad virtually inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). He had also inaugurated the Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.