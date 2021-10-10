Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Edible oil, lucky draw on offer for taking COVID vaccine in this Gujarat city

Edible oil, lucky draw on offer for taking COVID vaccine in this Gujarat city

In a landmark decision, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has imposed stock limits on Edible Oils and Oilseeds for a period upto 31st March, 2022.
1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Livemint

  • We started this initiative to create awareness among slum dwellers and poor populations to get vaccinated, medical officer said

A litre of edible oil and lucky draw is being offered by Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat for getting vaccinated against coronavirus. 

Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, Medical Officer at AMC said, We started this initiative to create awareness among slum dwellers and poor populations to get vaccinated.  

In a landmark decision, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has imposed stock limits on Edible Oils and Oilseeds for a period upto 31st March, 2022.

In a release the department said, the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2021 has been issued with immediate effect i.e. from 8th September, 2021. Future trading on Mustard Oil and Oilseeds was suspended in NCDEX w.e.f 8 October, 2021.

This decision will soften the prices of edible oils in the domestic market. The high prices of edible oil in international market has a substantial impact on the domestic edible oil prices.

This decision will soften the prices of edible oils in the domestic market. The high prices of edible oil in international market has a substantial impact on the domestic edible oil prices.

