Edible oil price to reduce by ₹10-12 after makers decided to cut retail prices3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 09:18 AM IST
- Cooking oil manufacturers have agreed to further slash edible oil prices by ₹10-12 in view of softening global prices
In what may come as a relief for the common man,the price of edible oils may see a further reduction in the coming days. The development took place after the edible oil processors and manufacturers agreed to cut prices by ₹10-12 to pass on the benefits of a decline in global prices to consumers, according to a report.