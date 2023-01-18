The last few years have driven home the precise implications of our interconnected world. Covid and the war in Ukraine have upended lives and businesses overnight, in violent and chaotic ways. The price of fuel, the availability of food, the supply of raw materials for your business—are all linked to faraway, interconnected and sometimes incomprehensible forces. Disruption can be sudden. Like the adoption of ChatGPT. You need to be informed to be prepared. You need the best in the business to help you interpret the world.

This is why we are welcoming today one of the finest publications in the world—The Economist—into Mint’s pages and platforms.

While Mint has always placed strong emphasis on bringing the best of global news to you since the paper’s inception, through our long standing partnership with The Wall Street Journal, today we are deepening our global coverage through an exclusive arrangement with The Economist. I’m delighted that Mint readers will benefit from perspectives emerging from both sides of the Atlantic.

Starting today, you can enjoy some of The Economist’s stories in our print edition and digital platforms. For full access, you can also purchase a digital subscription that bundles Mint and The Economist.

You can have the best of both worlds here at great value. We recommend it highly.

Sruthijith K K

Editor-in-chief