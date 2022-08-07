Ed-tech companies plan this to move ahead in post-COVID era4 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:32 PM IST
The omnichannel strategy will be more viable for ed-tech players in the long run, according to experts.
According to experts, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's ed-tech and offline businesses are choosing a hybrid strategy, mergers, and collaborations to create a long-term and sustainable business model. According to TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj, the ed-tech sector will combine online and offline learning in the post-Covid era since the omnichannel strategy will be more viable in the long run. As a result, unicorns and ed startups alike are targeting the hybrid retail model.