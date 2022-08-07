Ed-tech companies plan this to move ahead in post-COVID era

"Professionals from top metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad showed the highest intent to upskill in 2021 and 2022, and tier II cities such as Nagpur, Ernakulam, Mysore, Jaipur and Indore emerged as the fastest-growing cities showing demand for upskilling courses. We have classroom, hybrid and online live delivery capabilities across India. We are also actively expanding our operations and penetrating new markets in tier I and II cities in India and overseas," he added.

