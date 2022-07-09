In a few days, the subscriber realised that the study material and the tablets they received is not worth the money that they had paid.
A man who recently sued a major Edtech company for receiving poor quality learning material and tablets won a refund of ₹99,000 that he had paid as fee and also a compensation of ₹30,000 on top of that.
Last year, Manju R’s Chandra was convinced by representatives of BYJU’S to subscribe to the learning app for his children. The representative also said that the children would be given two tablets worth ₹25,000.
On the promise that the subscription fee would be converted into an EMI, Manju and his cousin, Madhusudhana B used a credit card to pay them ₹99,000
However, in a few days, they realised that the study material and the tablets they received is not worth the money that they had paid. Following this, Manju and Madhusudhana wanted to unsubscribe and demanded the money back. Emails and phone calls were made in this regard to BYJU’S but in vain.
They later raised the case at the Bengaluru Rural and Urban 1st Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Shantinagar with a complaint against Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, which runs BYJU’S.
At the court, they produced the proof of payments and the products given. Despite being served a legal notice, BYJU’S failed to appear before the forum and was declared ex parte. In their verdict, the consumer court concluded that there was indeed service deficiency on its part.
The court ruled that the MD of the learning app must repay the customer the fee of ₹99,000 with 12% interest. The court also ordered BYJU’S to pay ₹25,000 towards damages and ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses to the customers,who were also asked to return the tablets on receiving the amount.
