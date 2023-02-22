Ed-tech startup Camp K12 lays off 70% of its workforce
- Edtech startups in India have laid off thousands of employees in the past year and have been unable to raise funding as a slowdown gripped the market.
Ed-tech startup Camp K12 has reportedly laid off 70% of its workforce. According to a report by the Morning Context, the coding ed-tech firm has refused to pay dues to its staff.
