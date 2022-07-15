Edtech startup STEMROBO Technologies has expanded its horizon to provide training in the latest cutting-edge technologies by announcing the launch of a Tech Entrepreneurship Program in association with AIC IIT Delhi for 8-18 years of age group.

“Through this program, future business leaders will be developed, and students will be assisted in transforming their ideas to work on real-life problem statements, helping them to become problem solvers by understanding the concepts of 21st-century skills. The Students will have the opportunity to exercise and practice academically acquired abilities, with the goal of assisting and developing potential entrepreneurs," the company said in a release.

Through the CIC (Consumer – Innovator – Creator) approach, this program is focused on embedding skills like Robotics,3D printing, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Coding, and Blockchain.

“The curriculum for this program will be a unique blend of technology-based learning and entrepreneurship designed to assist students in turning their ideas and interests into profitable businesses. Mentors with relevant industry experience will provide real-world connections and training to students as they develop critical thinking abilities, problem-solving skills, collaboration, and communication skills," the company added.

Students will participate in 64 hours of live online and live offline sessions led by domain experts. Each session will last one hour, and students will get self-learning modules, which include materials and prerecorded video tutorials.

“In addition, experts can help students create their profiles on social networking sites like YouTube or LinkedIn to build networks. Students will have the opportunity to compete in international competitions for visibility in more than 40 nations," it added.