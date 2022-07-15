Edtech startup Stemrobo partners with AIC IIT Delhi to launch tech entrepreneurship program1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:41 PM IST
- The Tech Entrepreneurship Program in association with AIC IIT Delhi is for 8-18 years of age group
Listen to this article
Edtech startup STEMROBO Technologies has expanded its horizon to provide training in the latest cutting-edge technologies by announcing the launch of a Tech Entrepreneurship Program in association with AIC IIT Delhi for 8-18 years of age group.