Edtech unicorns go on an acquisition spree

“It is simple that there is a big market opportunity when it comes to edtech and it is growing really fast while still being underpenetrated. There are leaders which have emerged in multiple segments, but there are still large white spaces in terms of opportunity. These leaders are taking an ‘umbrella approach’ of catering to different markets right from K-12 to early learning and test prep," Karan Mohla, executive director, head of consumer media and technology, Chiratae Ventures said in a recent interaction.