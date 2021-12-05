Education alone can’t solve problem of poverty : Abhijit Banerjee

“…all kinds of very good reasons why people don't reach their potential. What education does is create their potential it gives them the option of being who they can be. I think that's a fundamental sense in which education is different. Its constitutive, it makes us who we are," Banerjee said, and added that their learnings have showed that poverty cannot be alleviated just by educating people, as education may become meaningless if labour markets did not provide jobs.