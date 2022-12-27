Education builds a country’s foundation: President Murmu

She said that independence was also about ensuring a bright future through well-conceived steps taken today. “As we move into the future, it is up to the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and take our nation to new heights. This means working hard and striving for excellence in all that we do. It means being responsible and committed citizens, who are willing to contribute to the betterment of our society. It means upholding the values and ideals of our Constitution and working towards a more inclusive and equitable society. It means fighting climate change and preserving the planet for future generations."