Education builds a country’s foundation: President Murmu

New Delhi: Education is the foundation upon which a nation is built, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.
Addressing an event at the Keshav Memorial Educational Society as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad, the president said that education was the key to unlocking the full potential of an individual.
She said activities of Keshav Memorial Educational Society have grown manifold, from a small school in 1940 to a premier educational centre with nine different colleges, enrolling over 11,000 students. “This growth is a tribute to the ideals of justice Keshav Rao Koratkar in whose memory the society has been established."
President Murmu said that this was of great significance for the people of the region and for the nation as a whole. “As we celebrate the historic milestone of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is important for us to remember that our independence is not just about the liberation from oppressive rulers of the past."
She said that independence was also about ensuring a bright future through well-conceived steps taken today. “As we move into the future, it is up to the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and take our nation to new heights. This means working hard and striving for excellence in all that we do. It means being responsible and committed citizens, who are willing to contribute to the betterment of our society. It means upholding the values and ideals of our Constitution and working towards a more inclusive and equitable society. It means fighting climate change and preserving the planet for future generations."
President Murmu said that the habit of reading is among the most effective means for self-development. “It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life. This is an age of internet and social media when attention span is getting shorter and communication is limited in characters. I urge the students to read more in order to improve their understanding and widen their perspective."
She also inaugurated a photo exhibition on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Movement’, showcasing contributions of freedom fighters from the region.
