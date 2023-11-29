Education key part of NITI Aayog's vision 2047 paper, says CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

Making India a global provider of education is a part of the ‘Vision 2047’ document that NITI Aayog is preparing, chief executive of the federal policy think tank BVR Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"NITI Aayog is preparing a vision document for 2047 and education has a separate role in it. One of the important points is that by 2047 we aim to have half a million foreign students in India. We should become a global provider of education by improving our quality, brand value and our rankings which are globally recognized," industry body FICCI said, quoting Subrahmanyam, who was speaking at a higher-education summit NITI Aayog organised in the capital.

Subrahmanyam said the vision document for India to become a developed economy of about $30 trillion by 2047 will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, news agency PTI reported. The draft 'Vision India @2047' document will outline the institutional and structural changes and reforms needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subrahmanyam highlighted that since states are fiscally stressed, funds for opening new universities will have to come from the private sector. He said there was a need to create more educational cities in India and urged the private sector to expand the higher-education ecosystem in the country and attract more international students India while also encouraging Indian students to study in India.

“We need to be more innovative in the higher-education sector. We need to focus on revamping the educational system so that students are industry-ready," the FICCI statement said, quoting Subrahmanyam.

Subrahmanyam also said universities will have to embrace artificial intelligence in a big way to stay relevant and competitive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

