Education loan NPAs surge to 9.55% as jobs and income dry up

“There is a combination of factors that must have contributed to this surge. Financial crisis because of jobs and income loss is a key factor. Besides, repayment of such loans, especially during an economic downturn, is not a priority for people because they are largely unsecured loans. A banker cannot take away an asset in the case of an education loan because in most cases there is no mortgage, unlike, say, a housing loan," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and head, education practice, of consulting and auditing firm KPMG.