Education minister calls for wider participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

“In order to select participants who will be featured in the PPC programme, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics between 25 November - 30 December 2022 for students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. About 2050 winners will also receive a certificate signed by Director NCERT and a copy of the ‘Exam Warrior’ book written by the Prime Minister," CBSE said in the notification.