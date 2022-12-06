Education minister calls for wider participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

On 4 December, 2022, CBSE asked affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation of students in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha
New Delhi: Union education and skill development minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union education and skill development minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’.
“The fear of examination will go away #ExamWarriors, you will get freedom from stress and the mantra of success. Be a part of Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 to be more prepared for the exam. Register Today," read a tweet from the minister’s official account.
“The fear of examination will go away #ExamWarriors, you will get freedom from stress and the mantra of success. Be a part of Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 to be more prepared for the exam. Register Today," read a tweet from the minister’s official account.
Parikshasa Pe Charcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister interacts with students ahead of their board exams, answers their questions on career and education, and shares tips to overcome exam stress. Class 9-12 students can participate in it. It is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - also led by the Prime Minister to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Parikshasa Pe Charcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister interacts with students ahead of their board exams, answers their questions on career and education, and shares tips to overcome exam stress. Class 9-12 students can participate in it. It is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - also led by the Prime Minister to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 4 December, 2022, CBSE asked affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation of students in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.
On 4 December, 2022, CBSE asked affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation of students in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.
“In order to select participants who will be featured in the PPC programme, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics between 25 November - 30 December 2022 for students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. About 2050 winners will also receive a certificate signed by Director NCERT and a copy of the ‘Exam Warrior’ book written by the Prime Minister," CBSE said in the notification.
“In order to select participants who will be featured in the PPC programme, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics between 25 November - 30 December 2022 for students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. About 2050 winners will also receive a certificate signed by Director NCERT and a copy of the ‘Exam Warrior’ book written by the Prime Minister," CBSE said in the notification.
CBSE will conduct the 2023 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from February 15.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CBSE will conduct the 2023 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from February 15.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.