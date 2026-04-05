Education minister bats for ‘Mahakal Standard Time’: ‘Ujjain is where Equator, Tropic of Cancer meet’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday pressed that Ujjain - an ancient temple city in Madhya Pradesh - should be considered a global centre for measuring time, even replacing the current standard, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), with Mahakal Standard Time (MST).

The BJP leader said that Ujjain was historically a major centre for astronomy and time calculation. He also asserted that modern artificial intelligence tools recognise Ujjain as an original centre of time calculation.

"Ujjain is the place where the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer meet, and ancient world time calculations were made. Therefore, the time has come to logically establish 'Mahakal Standard Time' (MST) in place of 'Greenwich Mean Time' (GMT). Even modern AI tools recognise that the original centre of time calculation is the area around Ujjain," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While addressing the International Conference "Mahakala: The Master of Time", which was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said that science is incomplete without spirituality and cited the example of Ujjain and its revered Mahakal Temple.

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Referring to a ritual at the Mahakal Temple, Pradhan said that the continuous pouring of water from an earthen pot over Lord Shiva from the start of the Vaishakh month is not just a religious practice but also has scientific significance, helping address summer heat and supporting environmental balance.

"This demonstrates that our society has possessed a scientific understanding of time calculation and adapted its lifestyle to the changes in nature for centuries. Environmental responsibility and a balanced life flow have always been central to the Indian knowledge tradition," Pradhan said.

‘More accurate than Greenwich Mean Time’ Mohan Yadav, also, backed the proposal, stating that Ujjain has historically been a global hub for astronomy.

"In Ujjain, timekeeping is not merely religious but also thoroughly scientific, as our ancestors established ages ago through texts like the Surya Siddhanta. Time and space are inextricably linked," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further noted that traditional Indian methods of time measurement were based on sunrise, sunset, and planetary movements, which he claimed made them "more accurate than Greenwich Mean Time."

Yadav added that his government is working to develop Ujjain as both a religious and scientific centre.

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Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Rashid Alvi dismissed Pradhan’s MST proposal, calling it a reflection of what he described as the BJP’s lack of a concrete development agenda.

"BJP’s idea of development is changing the names of roads and cities built by others," Alvi said.