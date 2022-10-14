Education minister inaugurates IInvenTiv at IIT Delhi

Education minister inaugurates IInvenTiv at IIT Delhi1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
IITs should redefine parameters and benchmark on number of innovations brought in the market, innovations monetized, and number of job creators created, Pradhan said
IITs should redefine parameters and benchmark on number of innovations brought in the market, innovations monetized, and number of job creators created, Pradhan said
New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated IInvenTiv, the first ever all-IIT R&D showcase on Friday at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated IInvenTiv, the first ever all-IIT R&D showcase on Friday at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
The minister said that IITs today have become instruments of transformation. They are repositories of knowledge and experience and a bridge to the future.
The minister said that IITs today have become instruments of transformation. They are repositories of knowledge and experience and a bridge to the future.
Pradhan added that the Covid pandemic has shown us the impact of what happens when technology driven research commits itself to the service of human race. “Whether, it is development of Indian vaccines within a short span of time, it has all been possible because of brilliant minds like yours. These are the signs of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and we have to encourage the relationship of academic R&D – new age technology - industry- society more to take research and innovation to the zenith so that no one is left behind."
Pradhan added that the Covid pandemic has shown us the impact of what happens when technology driven research commits itself to the service of human race. “Whether, it is development of Indian vaccines within a short span of time, it has all been possible because of brilliant minds like yours. These are the signs of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and we have to encourage the relationship of academic R&D – new age technology - industry- society more to take research and innovation to the zenith so that no one is left behind."
He said that IITs have to move beyond being just engineering colleges. “We have to stop benchmarking IITs on the basis of placement packages. They should redefine parameters and benchmark on number of innovations brought in the market, innovations monetized, and number of job creators created."
He said that IITs have to move beyond being just engineering colleges. “We have to stop benchmarking IITs on the basis of placement packages. They should redefine parameters and benchmark on number of innovations brought in the market, innovations monetized, and number of job creators created."
The minister added that technology will drive the next phase of growth and development with IT and communications technology among the front runners. “The world today will invest more vigorously on India. India’s talent, digital-first attitude, market size, emerging purchasing power and growing aspirations is a heady mix to take India forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. IITs should seize this opportunity."
The minister added that technology will drive the next phase of growth and development with IT and communications technology among the front runners. “The world today will invest more vigorously on India. India’s talent, digital-first attitude, market size, emerging purchasing power and growing aspirations is a heady mix to take India forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. IITs should seize this opportunity."
Pradhan said that IInvenTiv will be the start of a revolution and emerge as a key forum which will provide solutions to complex global problems.
Pradhan said that IInvenTiv will be the start of a revolution and emerge as a key forum which will provide solutions to complex global problems.
“The R&D Fair is being organized in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. It has brought over 300 representatives from industry. There are 75 projects and 6 Showcase projects on diverse themes being exhibited at the event. The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat," said the Ministry of Education.
“The R&D Fair is being organized in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. It has brought over 300 representatives from industry. There are 75 projects and 6 Showcase projects on diverse themes being exhibited at the event. The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat," said the Ministry of Education.
The two-day event will host representatives from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), along with students, global IIT alumni, faculties of various CFTIs, scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR.
The two-day event will host representatives from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), along with students, global IIT alumni, faculties of various CFTIs, scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR.