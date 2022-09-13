Education minister participates in brainstorming session under MSDE

Pradhan called for greater innovation, institutional reforms, new ideas, international collaborations, leveraging technology to bring in a new approach towards reimagining the skills ecosystem and make India the skill capital of the world.
New Delhi: Union minister for education and skill development, Dharmendra Pradhan, participated in a brainstorming session on ‘Re-imagination of Training Institutes’ on Tuesday.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said technology was rapidly changing the world. “From education to health, agriculture to finance, every sector is witnessing unprecedented developments triggered by technology. This is creating new opportunities and the need for a new skills landscape."
Pradhan said building capabilities of trainers is critical to develop a vibrant workforce for the 21st century. The training institutes must reimagine and reinvent themselves with a comprehensive and futuristic strategy to strengthen the skills ecosystem.
“We need to prepare 25 lakh trainers in the next 3 years. The training institutes under MSDE will be a hotspot in our endeavour to develop effective trainers who will play an important role in developing the next-gen workforce," he added.
The minister said that the prime minister has envisioned India as a skill hub. He called for greater innovation, institutional reforms, new ideas, international collaborations, leveraging technology to bring in a new approach towards reimagining the skills ecosystem and make India the skill capital of the world.
