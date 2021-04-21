New Delhi: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday tested covid-19 positive. He became the fifth union minister to contract the disease in a week.

“This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors," Pokhriyal said in a tweet and urged “all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," said the minster.

Pokhriyal said all works of the education ministry is being conducted normally, observing necessary precautions.

Before Pokhriyal, union minister of state for development of northeastern region and MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh on Tuesday had tested positive and joined the list of the country's political leaders who have contracted the coronavirus.

Over the past one week, union environment minister Prakash Javadekar, sports minister Kiren Rejiju, union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Balyan have contracted the virus.

Besides, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Karanataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several others have tested positive in past one week.

India is witnessing a massive surge in covid-19 cases in past three weeks and on 20 April, the country reported around 295,000 fresh cases and more than 2,000 in just 24 hours. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have been reporting higher numbers of fresh cases almost every day.

