Home >News >India >Education minister Pokhriyal to meet all state education secretaries on Monday

Education minister Pokhriyal to meet all state education secretaries on Monday

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
2 min read . 11:38 AM IST Staff Writer

  • He will review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP)
  • In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the Union education ministry has cancelled the class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of class 12

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with education secretaries of all states on 17 May to review the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with education secretaries of all states on 17 May to review the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector.

The education minister will review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), reported news agency ANI.

The education minister will review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), reported news agency ANI.

Pokhriyal is likely to also review the preparation made by the state education departments to cope with the Covid-19 and how students can continue their online education despite the pandemic.

This is reportedly the first virtual meeting of Pokhriyal with the state education secretaries after Covid -19 second wave.

In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the Union education ministry has cancelled the class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of class 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday that it has not taken any decision yet on class 12 board exams even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said.

The exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year were scheduled to be held from 4 May.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes were again suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

