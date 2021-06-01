Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" was admitted to AIIMS in the morning today due to post-Covid complications.

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today: AIIMS officials



"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Education Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. “This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors," Pokhriyal had said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities.

